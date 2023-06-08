Telangana: Rs 2653 cr sanctioned for Sangameswara LIP construction

"With the construction of the Sangameswara project, the farmers of Medak, Nizamabad, Sangareddy, Jogipet, Zaheerabad and Narayanapet will get plenty of irrigation water," said Harish Rao.

Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 8th June 2023 6:22 pm IST
Telangana health minister, T Harish Rao (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: Telangana finance minister, T Harish Rao, on Wednesday, said that the state government has sanctioned Rs 2653 crore for the construction of the Sangameswara Lift Irrigation Project.

“Once ready, the project will facilitate irrigating 2.19 lakh acres of farmlands,” said Harish Rao after laying the foundation for the project at Munipally in Sangareddy district.

“During undivided AP, the governments had shifted Singur water to Hyderabad and the people living in the area faced a tough time due to lack of drinking water. However, after Telangana’s formation, the state government provides water connection to every house by supplying the Godavari water,” said the minister.

“With the construction of the Sangameswara project, the farmers of Medak, Nizamabad, Sangareddy, Jogipet, Zaheerabad and Narayanapet will get plenty of irrigation water,” added Harish Rao.

Later, Harish Rao visited the Sadasivapet tahsildar office and inquired about the Dharani portal activities and the complaints received from farmers, with the revenue staff.

During the time of the minister’s inspection, several farmers got registration of their agricultural lands and obtained the documents.

