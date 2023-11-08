Telangana: Rs 50 lakh cash seized during vehicle check by Dundigal cops

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Telangana Assembly elections, Rs 50 lakh unaccountable hawala money was seized during a vehicle check operation by the Dundigal police on Wednesday, November 7.

On receiving information that a huge amount of money was being transferred from the Kukatpally Housing Board colony, the cops rushed to the spot and chased the car in which the cash was being carried.

The Dundigal police seized 50 lakhs of unaccounted cash during a vehicle check in connection with the Telangana Assembly elections. The police are investigating whether it is linked to any political party.

They finally caught the car, reportedly belonging to a builder, at Oakridge School in Bowrampet and seized the cash.

Police suspected that the money was being transferred in link with the state elections.

On Tuesday, election-related seizures crossed Rs 500 cr in Telangana. A total of over Rs 177 crore in cash, 292 kg gold, 1,168 kg silver, and other valuables all worth over Rs 178 crore were seized.

Besides, liquor worth over Rs 66 crore, ganja valued at Rs 30.7 crore and other items/freebies worth Rs 66 crore were also seized.

The figures were revealed in a statement from the office of the Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO).

Telangana will go for polling on November 30 while the counting of votes is scheduled for December 3.