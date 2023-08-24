Telangana: Rs 7624 cr disbursed to 68.99L farmers under Rythu Bandhu

Hyderabad: The state government has successfully disbursed Rs 7624.74 crore to 68.99 lakh farmers under the Kharif (Vanakalam) instalment of the Rythu Bandhu assistance.

As part of the 11th tranche of the program, the amount was remitted into the accounts of the farmers on Wednesday.

Rythu Bandhu scheme is a farmer investment scheme recently launched by the state government that provides farmers with an incentive of Rs 5000 for each acre of land as an investment for the crop.

Also Read Telangana: Rs 7720 cr released for 70L farmers under Rythu Bandhu

The Rythu Bandhu remittances, which started for the Kharif season on June 26, were fulfilled in less than two months.

While Nalgonda district accounted for the highest remittances of Rs 609.67 crore for 5.87 lakh farmers, Medchal-Malkajgiri had the share of Rs 33.60 crore covering 35,879 farmers.

This time, an additional five lakh farmers were added to the list of beneficiaries.

Agriculture minister S Niranjan Reddy said, “Rythu Bandhu assistance being extended to the farmers in a substantial manner would earn a permanent place for the CM in the hearts of farmers.”