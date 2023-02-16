Telangana: RTC bus-auto rickshaw collide in accident, 4 women dead

Hyderabad: Four women died after meeting with a road accident in Dandumalkapuram village of Choutuppal mandal from Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district while several others were severely injured.

The tragic incident took place when a private bus collided with an auto rikshaw carrying the victims.

The persons injured in the accident were rushed to a hospital in Hayathnagar. They have been identified as D. Nagalaxmi (28), Varakantham Anasuya (55), Chiluveru Dhana Laxmi (35), and Devarapally Sirisha (30).

The police said that the victims were working in a company industrial park.

The police said that the condition of another labourer was said to be critical. They also said that a total of 12 labourers were travelling in the auto rikshaw at the time of the accident.