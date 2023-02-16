Telangana: RTC bus-auto rickshaw collide in accident, 4 women dead

The police said that the victims were working in a company industrial park.

Photo of SM Bilal SM Bilal|   Published: 16th February 2023 11:04 pm IST

Hyderabad: Four women died after meeting with a road accident in Dandumalkapuram village of Choutuppal mandal from Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district while several others were severely injured.

The tragic incident took place when a private bus collided with an auto rikshaw carrying the victims.

Also Read
Telangana chief secretary reviews Kanti Velugu, other programmes

The persons injured in the accident were rushed to a hospital in Hayathnagar. They have been identified as D. Nagalaxmi (28), Varakantham Anasuya (55), Chiluveru Dhana Laxmi (35), and Devarapally Sirisha (30).

The police said that the victims were working in a company industrial park.

The police said that the condition of another labourer was said to be critical. They also said that a total of 12 labourers were travelling in the auto rikshaw at the time of the accident.

Tags
Photo of SM Bilal SM Bilal|   Published: 16th February 2023 11:04 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button