Telangana RTC workers demand pay raise, merger into government sector

Hyderabad: The Telangana Road Transport Corporation workers’ union has appealed to the government to clear their pending issues in the Cabinet meeting scheduled for Monday, March 23.

According to the workers, increased pressure on employees is damaging their morale due to a lack of problem-solving on the government’s part.

In a written appeal to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, union leader Raji Reddy said that in the past few years, there have been no official labour unions in the RTC. Without a recognised labour union, it has become difficult to raise concerns. Instead, it has increased workload and stress, they said.

They demanded an immediate restoration of unions.

The RTC workers have also asked for the long-pending merger of RTC into the state government to be completed, once promised by former state Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Despite the approval, the implementation date has not yet been announced, Raji said.

Demands for salary revision, increase in budget

Another issue brought up by the workers was salary revision. With the 2021 pay scale still pending and a new revision due since 2025, employees have requested the government to implement the revisions without an additional setback.

The union called on the government to boost funding for the RTC for 2026-27 to meet operational demands.

Addressing the electric buses, the workers said that handing over operations to private entities may impact the technical staff and the jobs of drivers. The government must ensure that RTC itself operates these buses with support, the workers said.

The RTC employees also raised concerns regarding the pending retirement benefits and dues and have asked for the immediate reimbursement.

Another critical problem the workers are facing is staff shortage. The workers said around 17,000 posts have been reduced overall, but since services continued, the workload on existing staff members increased exponentially.

They said that a new round of recruitment is essential to reduce double duty and allow for regular leaves.

The workers urged the government to address the RTC issues in the Cabinet meeting and to resolve their issues to lower the dissatisfaction among the employees.