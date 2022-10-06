Telangana: Saffron flag hoisted atop mosque in Sangareddy

Hyderabad: Commotion prevailed at Byathole village, Kandi mandal in Sangareddy district 60 kilometers from Hyderabad after some miscreants hoisted a saffron flag and carved some Hindu religious inscriptions at a Qutb Shahi era mosque during Dussehra festivities.

Majlis Bachao Tehreek party spokesperson Amjedullah Khan, who visited the village on Thursday after an alert from local villages said the local Telangana Rashtra Samithi (now Bharat Rashtra Samithi) white washed the mosque located on hilltop during Dusshera.

The village elders including the sarpanch and other leaders of the ruling party hoisted a saffron flag on the mosque and inscribed the ‘Om’ symbol.

“An attempt is made to grab the mosque. Local leaders of the TRS party are involved. Systematic attempt is being made by the party to hurt religious sentiments of Muslims,” he said.

Amjedullah Khan demanded the police register a case against MPTC member Kondal Reddy and Sarpanch Srisha Reddy immediately and sought their arrest for instilling fear in Muslim community of village with an aim to force them to vacate their homes.

He also demanded the chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao suspect the MPTC and Sarpanch from the party for raking in communal trouble.

The Sangareddy police posted picket at the spot and senior police officials visited the place. Telangana State Waqf Board officials visited the spot and inspected the mosque.