Hyderabad cops nab gang who dispose stolen goods in other nations

Hyderabad: Established gangs are disposing stolen property in neighbouring countries to avoid police detection and recovery.

The Rachakonda police arrested two members of the notorious “Alam gang” of Jharkhand. The two members Sattar Shaik (40) and Mohd Asidul Sheik (20), entered into the Bajaj Electronics at ECIL cross road on September 20 night and stole 432 mobile phones of different brands.

Sattar was arrested in Jharkhand and Asad arrested in Malda district of West Bengal. The Malda district is located on the Indo-Bangladesh border and well-known for counterfeit currency gangs/ rackets.

Also Read NIA to possibly take over Hyderabad terror plot case

Speaking to the media, Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh Bhagawat said “the offenders are part of a notorious established gang of offenders called as ‘Alam Gang’ and they usually target large establishments like banks, jewelry shops and mobile phone shops during night hours in a specialized manner. After committing crime all of them divided in two groups and escape from city. Thereafter, they will take shelter at places which border other countries such as Bangladesh which makes it very difficult to catch the offenders and to recover the case property as the stolen property is sent for disposal to other countries i.e. Bangladesh and Nepal.”

In previous investigations the police came to know a multi-layer syndicate is operating from the city and on a regular basis, local buyers of stolen gadgets are selling those to dealers who smuggle it to other countries.

“The International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number is tampered with before being sold in retail,” a police officer.

A few dealers from bordering States of Bangladesh and Nepal visit Indian cities and purchase these gadgets from small gangs. The established property offender gangs are having own network to pump the stolen goods in neighbouring countries.

Mobile phones are usually stolen by pickpockets in trains, buses, crowded places and during big processions or political gatherings.

“There are small thieves who report to their gang leaders. The leaders are in touch with persons who purchase stolen items and deal with them directly,” officials said.