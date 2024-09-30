Telangana: Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal Uni calls for spot admissions

Hyderabad: Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University (SSCTU), Mulugu, working under the mentorship of the University of Hyderabad will conduct spot admissions on Thursday, October 3, for the vacant seats for BA (Hons) English and BA (Hons) Economic programmes.

Candidates will be selected based on two preferences. The first preference will be given to students who have qualified in CUET UG 2024 examination and fulfil the eligibility criteria while the second preference will be given to those who have passed Class 12 and meet the eligibility criteria (i.e 60 percent marks for General /OBC/EWS candidates and pass marks for SC/ST candidates).

It is to be noted that the students who meet the first preference in the order of merit and category, and the candidates from the second preference will be given admission to the courses if the seats remain vacant.

Interested candidates must fill out this form from the university’s website, and report in person at 9:30 am on Thursday, October 3 at the Youth Training Centre (YTC building) (Transit campus), Jakaram Village, located 7 km away from the Mulugu district headquarters.

The university was established in 2023 after the Indian Parliament passed the bill to set up a central tribal university in Mulugu district of Telangana. The construction of permanent buildings is ongoing, which would span over 335 acres of land.

The academics of the newly set up university is currently being overseen by the University of Hyderabad (UoH). The university is currently offering Bachelor courses in English and Economics in the current academic year. It aims to set up 11 departments and offer various UG, PG and doctoral courses shortly.