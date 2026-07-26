Telangana sanctions Rs 2,278 cr for joint-user airfield in Adilabad

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Saturday, July 25, sanctioned Rs 2,278.14 crore for the establishment of a joint-user airfield in Adilabad.

Roads, Buildings and Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy hailed the move as a key step in the development of North Telangana.

A total of 2,009.23 acre of land will be acquired for this project, out of which 1,609.23 acre will be allocated to the Indian Air Force (IAF) and 400 acres will be allocated for the civil aviation enclave, MRO, cargo terminal, hangars and future expansion needs.

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The funds will cover all ancillary works such as diversion of existing roads, relocation of 765 kV high-tension power lines, diversion of streams, alteration of Mission Bhagiratha drinking water pipelines, and removal of electricity poles.

Komatireddy said that the Adilabad Joint User Airfield is a strategically crucial project for the state as it will provide a significant boost to industrial development, investments, cargo transport, tourism and defence sectors in North Telangana. The project will also create direct and indirect employment opportunities for thousands of youth, he said.

The minister said that the project is progressing at a fast pace due with continuous coordination with the Union Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Airports Authority of India.

District administration has been instructed to complete the land acquisition, replacement of roads, power lines and other infrastructure works by December 31 this year.