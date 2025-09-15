Telangana sanitation workers strike over unpaid salaries

The municipal commissioner has promised that the July salary would be disbursed shortly, and the August salary would be cleared within the next 15 days.

Published: 15th September 2025 8:58 pm IST
Sanitation workers protest in Nirmal district over unpaid salaries
Hyderabad: Denied salaries for the past two months, sanitation workers in Telangana’s Nirmal district have gone on strike from Monday, September 15.

Addressing the media, one of the workers said, “We haven’t received salaries for the past two months. We have been working tirelessly, sweeping streets every day. There was no bonus for Ganesh Chaturthi.”

He said even after assurance by the authorities, they have not seen any action so far. “The municipal authorities keep telling us that the salary will be credited, but it is almost three months now and we still do not have our salaries in hand. Dasara is around the corner. How are we supposed to celebrate?” he asked.

The strike has left the town filled with piles of garbage.

On information, the municipal commissioner held talks with them and promised that the July salary would be disbursed shortly, and the August salary would be cleared within the next 15 days.

However, the angry workers remained unconvinced and insisted that the pending salaries must be paid, warning that they would not return to work otherwise.

