Telangana: Sankranti rush keeps toll plazas busy

Hyderabad: With the festival of Sankranti around the corner, all roads leading to Kurnool, Vijaywada, including other areas of Telangana and Andhra have been busy.

All means of transport are being used, as people make a beeline towards their home towns from Hyderabad. Even with the prevalence of Omicron, people are in a rush to make it to their native places for the festival. Although traffic at Nalgonda’s Pantanagi tool plaza is moving slowly, the situation is better when compared to the previous years due to the advent of Fastags.

More than 50,000 vehicles are passing through the toll on a daily basis during the festive season. In order to manage the situation, the South Central Railway is operating 100 special trains. Ticket prices for sleeper and AC classes have been increased.

The TSRTC has also arranged over 900 buses to facilitate passengers traveling to AP districts such as Srikakulam, Bhimavaram, Tenali, and Guntur. Those who are looking for private travel are feeling the heat in their pockets, as private bus operators have increased bus fares in view of the festive season. According to a report by The New Indian Express, fares for AC buses currently stand at Rs 2000, for those traveling from Hyderabad to Vijaywada.

Economy class fares for flights between Hyderabad and Vizag currently stand at Rs 8000, and that from Hyderabad to Vijayawada is priced at Rs. 5000.