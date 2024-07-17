Telangana: SBTET proposes to discontinue manual typewriting course

Hyderabad: The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) sent a proposal to the state government to cease the formal examinations for typewriters.

The exam is held twice a year in both traditional typewriter and computer-based modes, with the first scheduled in July and the second in December.

Annually, about 4,000 students appear for the exam. Candidates who choose to use a typewriter must bring their machine to the examination centers, while those opting for the computer-based test can simply walk into the center and take the test.

Approximately 350 institutions across the state offer a six-month typewriting course on typewriters with monthly fees ranging from Rs. 200 to Rs. 1,000 depending on the institution’s location.

The technical education department’s proposal to eliminate the typewriting examination for typewriters has met with resistance from typewriting institutions in the state.

President of the Telangana Recognised Typewriting, Shorthand, and Computer Association, B. Sateesh stated that students’ typing speed and accuracy can be better improved on typewriters than on computers.

He pointed out that stenographers and typists are recruited by the Staff Selection Commission and courts, arguing that Telangana candidates would lose out on these jobs if typewriters were abolished.