Telangana: SC Development Department offers coaching to youth

The Scheduled Class development division is providing foundation training to eligible SC youth for groups I, II, III, and IV. The training will be held at existing locations such as professional, degree, and junior colleges or any other institution after approval by the district collector. Over 75 to 150 candidates are admitted depending on the vacancy.

The duration of the training varies from one and a half to two months and will be provided in one specified center in each of the 33 districts in the state.

There are some conditions for one to be eligible for the training. The SC candidates must be a graduate and will be selected based on the merits they score in the qualifying examination.

The annual income of the candidate’s parent, guardian, or family should not be more than Rupees 3 lakh. Candidates should not be working. The selected candidates will be provided with study material worth Rs 1,500 and Rs 75 per day for lunch and tea as DBT (direct benefit transfer). To be eligible for this training one needs to apply online on the official website, on or before April 18.

A merit list will be displayed at the DSCDO office and will be conveyed to the candidate’s phone, mail or text message. Verification and admissions of the documents will be conducted on April 22 and classes will start on April 25.