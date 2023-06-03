Telangana: SCCL turnover increased 176% in last nine years

Hyderabad: The turnover of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) has increased by 176 percent in the past nine years, said its chairman and managing director N Sridhar.

He was speaking at Telangana’s decennial celebration at Singareni Bhavan on Friday.

Sridhar said the current turnover of SCCL is at Rs 32,978 crores as compared to ten years ago. “Before Telangana was formed, SCCL’s turnover was Rs 11,928 crores. Now it stands at Rs 32,978 crores which is a whopping 176 percent growth,” he said.

He added that SCCL’s profits have grown from Rs 419 crores in 2014 to Rs 2,184 crores. “SCCL has recorded a 421 percent growth,” he added.

Sridhar further stated that the company had achieved a growth rate of 33% in coal production and 39% in coal transportation over the past nine years, indicating that both areas were performing exceptionally well.

Additionally, the company had opened 14 new mines in the previous nine years and planned to increase coal production from 67 million tonnes to 100 million tonnes in the next five years, requiring the opening of eight new mines.

“Singareni Corporation was generating 1200 megawatts of power through the Singareni Nuclear energy Plant and it was working on setting up thermal and sun-based power stations to expand the ongoing power generation ability to 4,000 megawatts,” he said.