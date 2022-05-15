Telangana: Schedule for SSC 1st and 2nd language exams released

Hyderabad: The State Secondary School Certificate (SSC) board on Saturday released the schedule for the first and second languages as part of the public examination.

Students appearing for the examination will have to appear for one paper for the first language including Telugu, Hindi, Urdu, Tamil, Kannada and Marathi. The exam will be conducted for 80 marks. The timing for the exams is 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM.

However, the students enrolled in composite courses will have to appear for two papers as part of the first language examination. Paper-I of the first language is being conducted for 60 Marks from 9:30 AM to 11: 45 AM. Paper-II of the first language will carry 20 marks. It is being conducted between 11.45 am to 12.45 pm.

As per the guidelines of the Directorate of Government Examination, released on Saturday, separate OMR sheets will be supplied for paper-I and II of the composite courses.

Similarly, the general science exam, will have separate OMR sheets for physical science and biological science, is scheduled to be held on May 27 from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm. The physical science paper timings are from 9.30 am to 11.05 am and the bit paper will be given to candidates at 10.35 am.

Students appearing for biological science paper will have time from 11.10 am to 12.45 pm and the bit paper will be issued at 12.15 pm.

The exams are conducted for 80 marks, while the 20 marks will be based on the internal assessments. A total of 5,09,275 students have registered for the SSC Public Exams.