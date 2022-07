Hyderabad: Telangana’s department of welfare of disabled and senior citizens on Saturday announced that applications are now open for transgender citizens for scholarships and skill development training.

The programmes are offered under Support for Marginalized Individuals Livelihood and Enterprise (SMILE).

Interested candidates may visit the national portal for transgender citizens.

Further information can be found by telephoning 011-23386981 or by emailing tghelp@mail.inflibnet.ac.in