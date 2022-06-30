Telangana: School students stage rally to raise awareness about government schools

Photo of Mohammed Hussain Ahmed Mohammed Hussain Ahmed|   Updated: 30th June 2022 12:47 pm IST
Bhainsa: A huge rally was organized Wednesday in Aula town of Bhainsa division. The students of Mandal Parishad primary Urdu school and Zilla Parishad High School participated in large numbers.

The rally was meant to raise awareness among the parents to admit their children who are aged 5 years or more to government schools.

The participants carried banners with messages:  “Hamara Gaon Hamara School”, “Sarkari school mein dakhila Lenge Khangi School ko Khair Baad Kahenge”, Ham sab padhenge aur aage badhenge” (Our village our school; We shall take admission in Government schools;  We shall bid goodbye to private schools; and We shall learn and progress)

The organizer Mrs Kaneez Fatima said that the government had started English medium education in Government schools and now the poor students will be able to have quality education through English medium.

She said that the students in Government schools are provided free books, free uniforms and free lunch.  She advised the parents to admit their children to Government schools.

Those who participated in the rally were: Mrs Kaneez Fatima, Village Development committee Chairman Shri Raghuram, MPPS Chairman Sajid Meraj, ZPS Chairman Sunil Kumar Reddy teachers Jameel Ahmed, Sheik Mahbub, Nayeem Begum, Mehrunisa and Haseena Begum.

