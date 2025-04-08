Telangana school teacher dies in fire after sleeping with lit cigarette

Balaji worked at the government school in Chennakeshavapuram in Nandigudem mandal.

Govt teacher charred to death in Telangana's Suryapet
Hyderabad: A government school teacher was charred to death in Telangana’s Suryapet on Sunday, April 6, after he slept with a lit cigarette, which burnt the bed.

The deceased was identified as 52-year-old Dharavath Balaji, a native of Mangalathanda in Kodad mandal. Balaji worked at the government school in Chennakeshavapuram in Nandigudem mandal. He was alone at home at the time of the incident. Police said that his wife and children did not live with him over personal issues.

Balaji had been drinking since Sunday morning and passed out in the verandah. According to the police, the cigarette that he was smoking reportedly resulted in the bed and cot catching fire.

The police further said that neighbours who noticed the flame managed to douse it. However, Balaji had died by then.

