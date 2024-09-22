Hyderabad: The Telangana Education Department is set to revise school textbooks to align with the Central Government’s National Curriculum Framework (NCF) 2023.

The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), a branch of the School Education Department, will undertake the revision process.

Non-language Telangana school textbooks to be revised first

The revision will begin with non-language subjects.

Mathematics, Science, and Social Science textbooks will be revised first, while Telangana school language textbooks for Telugu, Hindi, Urdu, and English will follow later.

Subject-specific expert committees

Subject-specific expert committees will be formed for the revisions, consisting of senior professors and experienced teachers.

Based on the new framework, the revised Social Science curriculum will consist of 20 percent local content, 30 percent regional content, 30 percent national content, and 20 percent international content.

The framework emphasizes the holistic development of students. If fully implemented, Class X and XII exams will be conducted twice in an academic year.