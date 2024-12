Telangana: SCR announces special trains to clear Sabrimala rush

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) has announced four additional special trains for carrying Sabrimala pilgrims from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The special train number 07173 from Kakinada port to Kollam will ply on December 11, 18 and 25. The train will depart from Kakinada port on Wednesdays at 11:50 pm and arrive at Kollam on 5:30 am on Fridays.

Train number 07174 from Kollam to Kakinada port will ply on December 13, 20 and 27; it will depart from Kollam at 8:40 am on Friday and reach Kakinada port on 4:00 pm on Saturday.

Train number 07175 from Secunderabad to Kollam will ply on December 19 and 26. It will depart from Secunderabad at 8:00 pm on Thursday and reach Kollam 1:30 am on Saturday.

Train number 07176 from Kollam to Secunderabad will ply on December 21 and 28. The train will depart from Kollam at 5:00 am on Saturday and reach Secunderabad at 1:30 pm on Sunday.