Telangana: SCR reschedules trains amid waterlogging

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) has rescheduled two trains amid rains and waterlogging on tracks in the region.

Train No. 07647, travelling from Secunderabad to Danapur Special, scheduled to depart Secunderabad at 9:00 pm on Saturday, has been rescheduled to 11:00 pm the same day.

Similarly, Train No. 22204 Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Express, originally scheduled to depart Secunderabad at 8:15 pm on Saturday, will depart at 12:15 am on September 8.

In recent days, several trains have been cancelled or rescheduled due to waterlogging on tracks caused by heavy rains.

Eight trains have been diverted, and one rescheduled.

Train No. 20820 from Okha to Puri has been rerouted via Motumari-Vishnupuram- Guntur-Vijayawada, while Train No. 12626 from New Delhi to Trivandrum has been diverted via Kazipet- Secunderabad- Sulehalli- Guntakal-Renigunta.

Also Read Hyderabad: SCR reschedules trains due to water logging on tracks

Train number 12626 from New Delhi to Trivandrum has been diverted towards Kazipet – Secunderabad- Sulehalli- Guntakal – Renigunta. Train number 18045 from Shalimar to Hyderabad has been diverted via Vijayawada-Krishna Canal-Guntur-Pagidipalli while train number 12269 travelling from Chennai to Nizamuddin has been diverted via Duvvada-Simhachalam-Vizianagaram-Rayagada-Titlagarh-Nagpur.