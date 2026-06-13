Telangana seeks addl urea allocation from Centre ahead of kharif

Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao urged the Centre to make up a 0.47 LMT urea shortfall and ensure adequate supplies ahead of the Kharif season.

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Hyderabad: The Telangana government has urged the Centre to bridge a significant shortfall in urea supplies and ensure adequate fertiliser availability ahead of the peak agricultural season.

Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao has written to Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers Jagat Prakash Nadda, seeking immediate intervention to address the deficit in urea allocations during April and May 2026.

Tummala points at allocation shortfall

In the letter, Tummala pointed out that against the planned allocation of two lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of urea for April, Telangana received only 1.53 LMT, leaving a shortfall of 0.47 LMT. The situation continued in May, when only 1.67 LMT was dispatched against the State’s requirement of two LMT.

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The minister said the reduced supplies have hampered efforts to build sufficient buffer stocks before the commencement of intensive agricultural operations during the Kharif season.

To compensate for the deficit, the state government requested the Centre to direct fertiliser suppliers, including National Building Construction Corporation, Indian Potash Limited and KRIBHCO, to make up the April shortfall. Telangana has also sought an additional 0.47 LMT of urea over and above the June allocation.

Tummala noted that fertiliser demand is expected to rise substantially this season due to increased cultivation of major crops such as paddy, maize and cotton across the State.

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The government expressed confidence that timely intervention by the Centre would help ensure uninterrupted fertiliser supplies and support farmers during the ongoing agricultural season.

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