Telangana seeks Centre’s nod for defence corridor status

Hyderabad: Telangana government’s Special Representative AP Jithender Reddy on Monday, August 10, met Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi and urged him to formally notify the Hyderabad-Bengaluru Defence Industrial Corridor as a defence and aerospace corridor, on par with the existing corridors in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

Jithender Reddy, who met Singh at his official residence, was accompanied by Khammam MP R Raghuram Reddy and Mahabubabad MP Balram Naik.

During the meeting, Jithender Reddy reiterated the request earlier made by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for the corridor’s formal notification by the Government of India.

He told Singh that Hyderabad was one of India’s largest aerospace and defence hubs, housing more than a dozen major defence public sector undertakings and strategic Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) laboratories, besides over 1,500 aerospace and defence micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME).

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Telangana had also recorded 100 per cent growth in aerospace and defence exports during 2025-26, he said.

Jithender Reddy said the proposed corridor would strengthen indigenous defence manufacturing, accelerate research and development, facilitate infrastructure creation and capacity building, and contribute significantly to the country’s defence preparedness and the Make in India initiative.

Singh responded positively to the request and assured that the proposal would be duly considered, according to the Telangana government.