Telangana: Serial killer active for 38 years arrested in Tandur

The accused has been on a killing spree since 1985.

Updated: 9th December 2023 7:58 pm IST
Hyderabad: Tandur police arrested a serial killer on Friday for allegedly murdering seven people over a period of 38 years for frugal amounts of money.

According to police, the accused – Kishtaiah – has been killing women since 1985. He would lure gullible women with the promise of employment. Once friendly, he would offer them toddy, kill them and take away valuables and cash.

The victim went missing on November 29. Her family lodged a missing complaint and based on the CCTV footage, the accused was arrested. Kistaiah confessed he took the victim to an isolated area and strangulated them.

“The accused took away cash and silver anklets from the woman and escaped,” police added.

