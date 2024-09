Hyderabad: Seven people playing cards and gambling were arrested by the Medchal police following a raid at a function hall on Monday, September 9.

Based on a tip off, the police raided Ram Reddy Function Hall at Gowdavelly village Medchal and found the group was playing cards and gambling.

The police seized Rs. 41,000 cash and six sets of playing cards from them.

A case is booked against them. Further investigations are on.