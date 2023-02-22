Telangana: Sharmila demands President rule after attack on Thota Pavan

Hyderabad: YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) chief YS Sharmila on Wednesday visited youth leader Thota Pavan at a private hospital in Hyderabad and inquired after his condition. Calling the attack on Pavan allegedly by BRS goons, she said that the BRS leaders were worse than “beasts”.

Speaking to the media at the hospital, YS Sharmila said, “With no humanity in their hearts and actions, BRS goons are holding a sway on the state, worse than wild animals. There is literally no law and order in the state and it is shameful that there is no action against the rogues who perpetrated this heinous act. KCR won’t be spared by fate and he and his hooligans are sure to be paid back by destiny. The sorrow and pain of Pavan’s parents won’t go in vain.”

Discussing her padayatra, Sharmila said, “From Dharmapuri to Narsampet to Mahbubabad to Huzurnagar, I faced the fury of these goondas, only to ask myself if the law and order was still prevailing in the state. Due to the mafia reign of BRS, broad daylight murders, rapes, and robberies are a daily feature in Telangana. We demand the police department that they stand by the side of the people and not behave like the private army of the BRS. As such we have our doubts if the cops have joined BRS by now.”

“I demand that President Rule be imposed in Telangana and we will meet the state Governor to request for the same,” she added.