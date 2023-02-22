Govt should take proactive measures: Telangana Guv on dog bite incident

Hyderabad: Responding to the death of a 5-year-old boy due to an attack by stray dogs, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday said that the administration should take proactive measures as the incident ‘proves that existing arrangements are not adequate to combat the stray dog menace.

She also expressed sadness over the occurrence.

“Pained to see this sad incidence. Only such painfull incidences should not remind us the need for permanent solutions.Administration should take some proactive measures. This incidence prooves that existing arrangements are not adequate to combat this menace. No words 2 console,” she tweeted.

The incident, which occurred in the Amberpet locality on Sunday was caught on a CCTV camera.

The boy, Pradeep, had accompanied his father Gangadhar, who worked as a security guard in the area.

Narrating the incident, Gangadhar said that he had his son with him to work on Sunday and while he was strolling outside, a pack of stray dogs attacked him.

Some locals rushed to Pradeep’s rescue and along with Gangadhar took him to a hospital, sources informed further, adding, however, that he was declared dead by the doctors on arrival.

State MA&UD minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday said that he would work in full capacity to ensure such incidents do not repeat in the future.

“We’ve been trying to tackle street dog menace in our municipalities. We’ve created animal care centres and animal birth control centres. My sincere condolences to the family and we’ll ensure that our best is done so that these incidents are not repeated,” the BRS leader told ANI.

In a similar incident earlier, a toddler was mauled to death in an apartment building in Noida last year by a stray dog. The incident triggered massive disquiet among residents.