Telangana shines in CBSE class 12 results with 99.73 pc pass rate

Hyderabad: Telangana students have once again delivered an outstanding performance in the CBSE Class 12 examinations, recording a pass percentage of 99.73 percent.

Out of 8,443 students who appeared for the exams across 95 centres in Telangana, 8,420 passed, making it one of the highest success rates in the country. The exams were conducted from February 15 to April 4 across 146 CBSE-affiliated schools in the state.

Nationally, the overall CBSE Class 12 pass percentage stands at 88.39 percent, slightly up from last year’s 87.98 percent.

In the CBSE Class 10 results, the Telangana Ekalavya Model Residential School Society (TEMRS) achieved an impressive 99.92 percent pass rate. Of the 1,294 students who appeared, only one failed. Among the top scorers were M. Shankar with 660 out of 700 marks, followed by Avire Ranjith with 647, and Chaitanya Rathod with 635. Notably, 22 out of 23 TEMRS schools recorded a perfect 100 percent pass rate.

Hyderabad Public School (HPS) also reported a 100 percent pass rate in Class 12. All 66 students cleared the exam. Top scores in various streams included Srija with 97.8 percent in Commerce, Maheeka Raj with 96.8 percent, Karthikeya with 93.6 percent in Mathematics, and Soumya with 93.2 percent in Humanities.