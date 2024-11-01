Telangana: Shop catches fire in Jagtial district on Deepawali night

Hyderabad: A major fire erupted in a shop in Jagtial district during the Deepawali night, on Thursday, October 31.

PTI shared a video of the fire, with firefighters trying to put off the flames. Though there is no official confirmation, local reports say that the fire erupted due to the bursting of firecrackers.

VIDEO | A fire broke out at a shop in Telangana's Jagtial last night. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/5u3TP3UFkH — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 1, 2024

Deepawali mishaps are on the rise in state

Reports say that the accidents and related injuries from Deepawali firecrackers are on the rise in Telangana, and also in the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

In Hyderabad, Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital received 16 cases of people rushing to the hospital with eye injuries sustained during the bursting of crackers on Thursday, the day of Deepawali festivities.

Among the 16 people who visited the hospital from various areas of Hyderabad and its suburbs, 15 were discharged after receiving first aid, while one person was admitted to the critical care unit.

Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad and the Osmania General Hospital also saw several people who sustained bodily injuries while bursting crackers. Most of the injuries that require treatment are burns.

Man dies, 6 injured in fire accident in AP

A man died and 6 others were injured in a major firecracker accident in Eluru district of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday. The six injured were shifted to hospital for medical care, among which two are in critical condition

The explosion reportedly occurred from a sack of ‘onion bomb’, which was being carried by two men on a two-wheeler. 5 men were standing on the roadside and were caught in the explosion as it occurred right when the two-wheeler carrying the shipment of crackers was passing them.