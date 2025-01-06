Telangana: Siddipet farmers demand hike in yearly pension

Hyderabad: Farmers in Siddipet district held a protest on Monday, January 6, at Gurrala Gondi village of Narayana Rao Peta mandal, demanding the yearly pension to the farmers in Telangana be increased.

The protest was held at the call of BRS MLA of Siddipet, Harish Rao. The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party cadre also joined the protesting farmers.

The protesters alleged that the annual income for farmers was reduced from Rs 15,000 to Rs 12,000 per crop after the Revanth Reddy-led Congress government came to power in Telangana.

The farmers alleged that the Congress government was walking away from its promises.

Telangana CM a traitor to farmers: KTR

A day before the farmers’ protest in Siddipet district, on Sunday, BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) labelled chief minister A Revanth Reddy as a “traitor” to farmers in Telangana.

KTR criticised the chief minister over the Indiramma Bharosa scheme stating that the Telangana government has cheated the farmers by restricting the Rythu Bharosa investment support to Rs 12,000 per acre per annum, instead of the promised Rs 15,000.

He reminded the chief minister as the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president had promised to provide Rs 15,000 per acre per annum to farmers and another Rs 12,000 per annum to farm labourers.

Responding to the Telangana cabinet’s decision on Rythu Bharosa, the Sircilla MLA criticised the Congress for failing to implement a single farmer-centric scheme despite repeated pleas.

In a post on X, the former Telangana minister said, “The Congress is synonymous with fraud and deceit.” He compared the party to “a useless relative who is a burden on the family” and Revanth Reddy as “a traitor to farmers.”

KTR said the much-publicised Warangal Rythu Declaration and Rahul Gandhi’s promises to farmers were hollow and had no meaning.