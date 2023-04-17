Telangana: Siddipet Hospital to have chemotherapy day care centre soon

Hyderabad: As a result of the health department’s installation of equipment for a four-bed Chemotherapy Day Care Center, cancer patients in Siddipet will soon have access to a facility where they can receive chemotherapy at the Government Hospital at Siddipet.

Health Minister T Harish Rao had given the order to the health department to set up a facility here because a lot of people in the district had cancer. In the past, the majority of patients had to travel to either the MNJ Cancer Hospital or the NIMS in Hyderabad for treatment, which required a lot of effort and money.

Just different choices were private medical clinics in Warangal or different locales. To keep away from these battles for the patients, the minister guaranteed that the well-being division opened an office here.

However, patients must attend either NIMS or MNJ for their first and second chemotherapy sessions. After the third session, they can get chemotherapy at the Siddipet Hospital.

According to Harish Rao, the treatment would be provided at no cost. In private hospitals, patients will need to spend between Rs 10,000 and Rs 20,000 for each session. Patients will feel a huge financial relief from the Siddipet Hospital facility.