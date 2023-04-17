Telangana: T-Innovation Mahotsavam to be held on April 21

Hyderabad: Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC), ITE&C in collaboration with the Ministry of panchayat raj and rural development will be conducting the T-Innovation Mahotsavam on April 21.

Panchayat raj and rural development minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao who launched the poster of the event on Sunday said, “I appreciate team TSIC for coming up with such a marquee initiative that looks at the village as a whole to solve local problems with innovative solutions.”

“We shall support such initiatives that are going to enhance the living style in gram panchayats,” the minister added.

Secretary of panchayat raj, Sandeep Sultania said that the innovations scouted and recognised through TSIC initiatives needed scaling opportunities and that the PR&RD was willing to extend support as needed.

“For commercialisation, the innovations could be procured by various departments of government that need frugal, technical solutions for our grassroots challenges,” added Sandeep.

Chief innovation officer of TSIC, Dr Shanta Thoutam, said, “The cell aims to instil the idea of innovation among citizens across all the districts of Telangana.”

He further added saying, “The hour for innovation is designed to bring together all the villagers under a single umbrella to think as one community through the problems they are facing and also enable young innovators with an opportunity to solve the same.”

The programme will be executed in each and every village of the state via the sarpanch and gram panchayat secretary, both functioning at grassroots level and district panchayat officers at the administrative level.

Through the event, problems among various villages will be identified, and scrutinised by the team of TSIC.

According to a press release, the innovators scouted would be given the challenge to design solutions for the identified problem statements.

These solutions will be strategically scaled to create a better tomorrow.