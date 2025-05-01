Telangana signs MoU for Rs 1,500 cr investment in 20 compressed biogas plants

Hyderabad: Telangana has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the establishment of 20 compressed biogas (CBG) plants in the state, with a total investment of approximately Rs 1,500 crore.

The agreement was signed between South Africa-based BioVest Energy, Telangana’s Span Tech Engineers Private Limited, and EcoMax Energy.

The signing took place in the presence of Telangana Agriculture minister Tummala Nageswara Rao. Representatives from the companies involved included John Botha (BioVest Energy), Raj Mohan (Span Tech Engineers), M Ritvik Rao and R Rangaopal (EcoMax Energy).

The event was also attended by South African Consul General to India Gideon Lebane, Telangana agriculture secretary Raghunandan Rao, Korutla MLA K Sanjay Kumar, MLC Bhanu Prasad Rao, and former MLA K Vidyasagar Rao.

The project aims to set up 20 compressed biogas plants across Telangana, utilising agricultural waste to produce renewable energy.

The collaboration involves technology and expertise sharing between the Indian and South African companies. The investment of Rs 1,500 crore is expected to support the development of the biogas sector in the state and contribute to clean energy generation.

The MoU outlines the roles of the involved parties in implementing the project, which is intended to promote sustainable energy production and reduce reliance on fossil fuels.