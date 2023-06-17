Telangana: Singareni inaugurates Swachhta Pakhwada programme

Hyderabad: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) general manager, M Suresh on Friday stated that maintaining good hygiene and a healthy environment at the workplace boosts productivity and performance.

After inaugurating Swachhta Pakhwada (Cleanliness Fortnight) at Singareni Bhavan, Suresh said that clean environments help increase work efficiency. According to him, a worker’s confidence and an organization’s reputation are both impacted by good health and hygiene.

Also Read IT raids on BRS leaders are politically motivated: Medak MP

He stated that it is everyone’s responsibility to keep the workplace clean, which contributes to the creation of a positive atmosphere.

He added that the company would also establish sapling plantations and implement cleanliness programs throughout all of its mine areas, offices, colonies, and streets during the ‘Cleanliness Fortnight.’