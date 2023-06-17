Telangana: Singareni inaugurates Swachhta Pakhwada programme

Hyderabad: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) general manager, M Suresh on Friday stated that maintaining good hygiene and a healthy environment at the workplace boosts productivity and performance.
After inaugurating Swachhta Pakhwada (Cleanliness Fortnight) at Singareni Bhavan, Suresh said that clean environments help increase work efficiency. According to him, a worker’s confidence and an organization’s reputation are both impacted by good health and hygiene.
He stated that it is everyone’s responsibility to keep the workplace clean, which contributes to the creation of a positive atmosphere.
He added that the company would also establish sapling plantations and implement cleanliness programs throughout all of its mine areas, offices, colonies, and streets during the ‘Cleanliness Fortnight.’