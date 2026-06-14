Telangana SIR: Congress to appoint supervisors to resolve issues

Hyderabad: The Telangana Congress on Sunday, June 14, said that it will appoint one supervisor for every 10 booths and one coordinator for each Assembly constituency to resolve SIR-related issues.

The party is arranging to resolve issues through coordination with Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) and Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), the TPCC said in a release.

The TPCC held a video conference with leaders in which Telangana Congress president Mahesh Kumar Goud and AICC in charge Meenakshi Natarajan attended.

Both leaders alleged that the BJP and the Election Commission were jointly involved in “vote theft” across the country and criticised the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, an undemocratic process aiming to help the BJP come to power.

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They further alleged a possibility of vote theft in Telangana as well and urged party leaders in the constituencies to remain highly vigilant.

Booth Level Agents (BLAs) were advised to thoroughly scrutinise the voter-mapping exercise and ensure that every genuine vote is protected.

They instructed that if any voter’s name is deleted, immediate steps should be taken to submit the necessary documents and applications to restore the voter’s rights.

TPCC Election Commission Chairman Rajesh explained that so far, 90 per cent of the BLA training programmes have been completed, the release added.

The SIR will be conducted in Telangana from June 15. Electoral roll preparation will be conducted from June 15 to 24, and house-to-house verification will run from June 25 to July 24.