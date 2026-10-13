Telangana SIR: Over 2.42 crore voters cleared for final roll

Hyderabad: In the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR), more than 2.42 crore voters in Telangana have been cleared for inclusion in the final electoral roll.

A report in Deccan Chronicle quoted sources as saying that over 98 per cent of voters on the draft list are expected to make it to the final roll.

Progress of the exercise

Of the 2,64,87,213 voters included in the draft list, 2,42,41,626 have so far been marked for inclusion in the final roll. It is about 90 per cent of the draft electorate.

Among those cleared are 1,64,64,911 voters who did not receive notices from the ECI as there were no logical discrepancies or mapping issues.

Of the 92,88,187 voters flagged for logical discrepancies or a lack of mapping with the 2002 SIR records, notices have been delivered to 92,39,719.

As of Monday, October 12, hearings have been completed for 85,19,063 voters.

Hyderabad voters in Telangana SIR final roll

In Hyderabad, out of 12,53,876 voters who were issued notices, 9,92,645 voters have been marked for inclusion in the final electoral roll.

The final electoral roll is scheduled to be released on Monday, November 9.