Telangana SIR: Over 92L notices issued, 71L voters in final roll

Hyderabad: Over 92 lakh notices were generated on Wednesday, October 7, the last day of filing claims and objections for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Telangana.

According to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) C Sudarshan Reddy, of the 92,88,181 notices to be issued, 92,88,180 notices have been generated, 91,92,625 delivered, and 95,555 are pending delivery.

As many as 71,23,526 electors have been named in the final publication of the electoral rolls.

Also Read Telangana SIR: Last date for claims and objections

The SIR schedule is expected to continue as planned, with no further extension expected. The notice period for clearing claims and objections will end on November 5.

The final electoral roll will be published on November 9.