Hyderabad: Kodimunja Prashanth, 25, of Nerella in Thangallapalli mandal, reportedly died by suicide as he was unable to accept the loss of his wife.

Nearly two months prior, Prashanth’s wife had gone away due to illness. On Friday, Prashanth, who had been agitated since then, was discovered hanging in his residence.

He was discovered by neighbours, who called the police. While a case was being registered, the body was sent to the