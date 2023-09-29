Telangana: Sircilla man grows 6 ft tall ganja in his backyard; arrested

Hyderabad: Cops in Sircilla were taken by surprise after they discovered a resident cultivating ganja saplings in the backyard of his house.
On receiving information, Sircilla police conducted a raid and seized the saplings from the backyard of the house on Thursday, September 28.
The accused, Md Hyder, a former sheep grazer and a resident of Indiranagar in Thangallapalli Mandal, was found to be growing ganja plants that reached a height of approximately six feet.
However, they were uprooted and confiscated subsequently.
According to the police, Hyder was not only cultivating ganja but also was involved in selling it to youngsters.
Additionally, the cops seized 34 saplings, each about six feet in height and booked the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS).
The case is currently under investigation.