Telangana: Sircilla man grows 6 ft tall ganja in his backyard; arrested

Hyderabad: Cops in Sircilla were taken by surprise after they discovered a resident cultivating ganja saplings in the backyard of his house.

On receiving information, Sircilla police conducted a raid and seized the saplings from the backyard of the house on Thursday, September 28.

#Sircilla Police discovered ganja cultivation at sheep grazer's house in the back yard in Thangallapalli. Seized 34 Ganja saplings. @NewIndianXpress @XpressHyderabad @spsircilla pic.twitter.com/bZnID7hBQk — Naveen Kumar Tallam (@naveen_TNIE) September 28, 2023

The accused, Md Hyder, a former sheep grazer and a resident of Indiranagar in Thangallapalli Mandal, was found to be growing ganja plants that reached a height of approximately six feet.

However, they were uprooted and confiscated subsequently.

Also Read Hyderabad man grows Ganja on house terrace for consumption; arrested

According to the police, Hyder was not only cultivating ganja but also was involved in selling it to youngsters.

Additionally, the cops seized 34 saplings, each about six feet in height and booked the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS).

The case is currently under investigation.