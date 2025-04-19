Telangana: Six held for stripping, assaulting dalit man

Hyderabad: A case has been registered against six people for allegedly stripping and assaulting a man belonging to the scheduled caste, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Petbasheerabad on March 26, when the man in his 30s went to the house of one of the accused to help resolve a marital dispute, a police official said.

However, the accused, along with five of his relatives, allegedly beat up the man after stripping him and forced him to touch their feet.

One of the accused also recorded a video of the act, police said, citing the man’s complaint.

The man stated that he was unable to stand following the assault and underwent treatment at a hospital.

He subsequently approached the police, and a case was registered against the six accused on April 13 under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Three of the accused have been taken into custody, police said.

According to the man, he had intervened after being approached by a family friend’s sister, who is the wife of one of the accused, to help resolve their marital dispute. However, when he went to the accused’s residence to talk, he was “assaulted”.

Further investigation is underway.