Telangana: Snakebite claims girl’s life in Medak village

Hyderabad: A nine-year-old girl died after being bitten by a snake in Chinnashankarampet mandal of Medak district on Monday, July 13.

The incident took place in Malupalli village, where the victim, identified as Harika, and her mother Lavanya, were bitten by the snake during the night, according to reports.

While Harika succumbed to the snakebite, her mother is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

This is the latest in a string of snakebite incidents reported from Medak district in recent weeks. Earlier this month, a woman died, and her husband was left in critical condition after both were bitten by a snake while sleeping at their home in Bodagattu village of Tekmal mandal. In March, a well-known local snake catcher in Papannapet mandal died after being bitten while attempting to catch a snake that had strayed into a function hall.

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Snakebite is still a serious public health issue in rural India, especially in the monsoon and post-monsoon period, as snakes find themselves forced out of their usual habitat and end up coming into contact with human habitation. The rural and farming regions of Telangana, such as Medak, report cases even in other months, with victims often bitten indoors or while working in fields at night.

Further details on the Malupalli incident, including the exact circumstances of the bite and the treatment being administered to Lavanya, are awaited.