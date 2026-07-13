Telangana: Snakebite claims girl’s life in Medak village

While Harika succumbed to the snakebite, her mother, who was also bitten, is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published:
Group of villagers gathered around a person in distress in a rural setting.

Hyderabad: A nine-year-old girl died after being bitten by a snake in Chinnashankarampet mandal of Medak district on Monday, July 13.

The incident took place in Malupalli village, where the victim, identified as Harika, and her mother Lavanya, were bitten by the snake during the night, according to reports.

While Harika succumbed to the snakebite, her mother is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Subhan Bakery

This is the latest in a string of snakebite incidents reported from Medak district in recent weeks. Earlier this month, a woman died, and her husband was left in critical condition after both were bitten by a snake while sleeping at their home in Bodagattu village of Tekmal mandal. In March, a well-known local snake catcher in Papannapet mandal died after being bitten while attempting to catch a snake that had strayed into a function hall.

Snakebite is still a serious public health issue in rural India, especially in the monsoon and post-monsoon period, as snakes find themselves forced out of their usual habitat and end up coming into contact with human habitation. The rural and farming regions of Telangana, such as Medak, report cases even in other months, with victims often bitten indoors or while working in fields at night.

Further details on the Malupalli incident, including the exact circumstances of the bite and the treatment being administered to Lavanya, are awaited.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button