Telangana: Social Entrepreneurship Summit – Impulse 2023 held

Hyderabad: The Social Entrepreneurship Summit – Impulse 2023 commenced by welcoming over 500 social entrepreneurship practitioners and enthusiasts.

The annual flagship event of Bala Vikasa Center for Social and Responsible Business (CSRB) was organized in partnership with the Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC).

The event was supported by T-Hub, We-Hub, Nexus Incubator, Social Alpha, AgHub, and Arthayan along with TISS (Mumbai), ISB, CBIT, and Deloitte.

The Social Startup Expo was inaugurated by BVR Mohan Reddy, Founder-Chairman, Cyient, Anshu Gupta, founder, Goonj, André Gingras and Bala T. Singareddy Gingras, founders of Bala Vikasan under the presence of Dr. Shanta Thoutam, Chief Innovation Officer, Telangana.

At the event, various panel discussions and interactive workshops social entrepreneurship enthusiasts, including impact investors, incubators, and mentors participated.

Around 70 startups, exhibited their social innovation products and services like safety devices for mining workers and improve digital literacy, education innovations that improve social-emotional intelligence in children, support equipment for persons with disabilities, health innovations that support people with mobility issues, and many other innovations that contribute to sustainable social change.

Speaking at the summit, Andre Gingras said, “The social entrepreneur always keeps in their mind that the innovation should benefit the 300 million poor people in India living at a grass root, especially the women should be the center point of their work”

Dr. BVR Mohan Reddy spoke of how corporates contribute to nation-building through employment generation, wealth creation, foreign exchange earning, and corporate social responsibility.