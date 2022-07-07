Telangana: Social Security scheme extended for auto drivers, journalists

Hyderabad: The social security scheme for Transport & Non-Transport Auto Drivers, Home Guards, and Working Journalists of Telangana has been extended for one more year by the Labor, Employment, Training, and Factories Department.

The commissioner of labor, Telangana has said that the government via a GO (government order) has issued orders for extending the implementation of the social security Scheme for “Transport & Non-Transport Auto Drivers/ home guards/ working journalist.

The states government shall reimburse the entire cost of rupees five lakhs accidental death insurance premium for beneficiaries covered by the program.

The Commissioner of Transport, Telangana, Hyderabad, the Inspector General (Home Guards), and the Commissioner, Information & Public Relations, Telangana, Hyderabad, being the Master Policy Holders for the three categories respectively, will provide the list of Transport & Non-Transport Auto Drivers, Home Guards, and Working Journalists to the Insurance Agency selected, and the same shall form the list of beneficiaries under Transport & Non-Transport Auto Drivers, Home Guard.