Telangana: Man flees after fatally attacking father in Mancherial

Hyderabad: A 38-year-old man attacked his father with a metal rod at their residence in Ramakrishnapur town, Mancherial district, on Thursday night, April 11.

The accused, identified as Rakesh, fled the scene after the assault, leaving his father dead. According to TNIE sources, the altercation erupted between the two when the victim, 56-year-old M. Rayamallu, questioned Rakesh about his use of a mobile phone that belonged to his father.

Rayamallu, a retired employee of Singareni Collieries Company, lived with his second wife and their son Rakesh. His first wife and their three children resided separately.

Reportedly, Rayamallu struggled with alcohol addiction and frequently demanded money from his family members to support his drinking habits.

The police have registered a case, and the investigation is ongoing.