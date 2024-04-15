Telangana: Man flees after fatally attacking father in Mancherial

The victim, Rayamallu was a retired employee of Singareni Collieries Company, lived with his second wife and their son Rakesh

Photo of Tamreen Sultana Tamreen Sultana|   Updated: 15th April 2024 9:27 pm IST
Hyderabad woman dies during childbirth in US
Representative image

Hyderabad: A 38-year-old man attacked his father with a metal rod at their residence in Ramakrishnapur town, Mancherial district, on Thursday night, April 11.

The accused, identified as Rakesh, fled the scene after the assault, leaving his father dead. According to TNIE sources, the altercation erupted between the two when the victim, 56-year-old M. Rayamallu, questioned Rakesh about his use of a mobile phone that belonged to his father.

Rayamallu, a retired employee of Singareni Collieries Company, lived with his second wife and their son Rakesh. His first wife and their three children resided separately.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Hyderabad: 14, including 4 minors arrested in Pragathi Nagar revenge killing case

Reportedly, Rayamallu struggled with alcohol addiction and frequently demanded money from his family members to support his drinking habits.

The police have registered a case, and the investigation is ongoing.

Tags
Photo of Tamreen Sultana Tamreen Sultana|   Updated: 15th April 2024 9:27 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button