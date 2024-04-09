Telangana: South Central Railway to run 48 special summer trains

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) on Tuesday, April 9, announced 48 special summer trains connecting various destinations.

According to a press release, Secunderabad – Nagarsol (Train No. 07517) will run between April 17 and May 29 while the Nagarsol – Secunderabad (Train No. 07518) will run between April 18 and May 30.

Similarly, special train Hyderabad – Cuttack (Train No 07165) will run on Tuesdays (April 16, April 23 and April 30) while Cuttack -Hyderabad (Train No 07166) will run on Wednesdays (April 17, April 24 and May 1).

The special summer train will stop at Secunderabad, Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Sattenapalle, Guntur, Vijayawada, Eluru, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Annavaram, Anankapalli, Duvvada, Kottavalasa, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam Road, Palasa, Berhampur, Khurda Road and Bhubaneswar stations in both the directions.

The Secunderabad – Udaipur (Train No. 07123) will operate on Thursdays (April 16 and April 23) while Udaipur – Secunderabad (Train No 07124) will operate on Saturdays (April 20 and April 27).

Likewise, these special summer trains will stop at Medchal, Kamareddi, Nizamabad, Basar, Dharmabad, Mudkhed, Nanded, Purna, Basmat, Hingoli Deccan, Washim, Akola, Malkapur, Khandwa, Itarsi, Bhopal, Sant Hirdaram Nagar, Shujalpur, Ujjain, Nagda, Shamgarh, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Jaipur, Ajmer, Nasirabad, Bijainagar, Bhilwara, Mavli Jn and Ranapratapnagar stations in both the directions.

Recently, the SCR announced special trains for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh between Kacheguda – Tirupati – Kacheguda and Secunderabad-Narsapur-Secunderabad.