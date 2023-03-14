Telangana: Special dashboard to be set up for recruitment process

Hyderabad: At a high-level meeting on recruitment at BRKR Bhavan today, Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari said that a special dashboard will be set up to report the progress of the recruitment process in the state and will be reviewed from time to time.

The Chief Secretary said that 17 notifications related to 17,285 jobs were released by the Telangana Public Service Commission.

Officials explained that preliminary tests have also been completed for some posts while written tests will be completed by the end of July regarding group 2, 3, and 4 notifications. Written tests will be completed for all the notifications to be filled by the Public Service Commission by the end of November.

The Telangana Police Recruitment Board issued a notification for 17,516 posts. The preliminary examination is already conducted while the written examinations will be completed in April and appointments will be made in the month of September. CS informed that around ten thousand posts will be filled by the Medical and Health Service Board by August. The recruitment process for all ten thousand posts will be completed by the month of September through the Telangana Residential Educational Recruitment Board.

Chief Secretary directed the officials to take proper care in the recruitment process and immediately resolve the pending issues regarding service rules, roster points, reservations etc.

Secretary GAD V.Sheshadri, Finance Dept. Secretaries T.K.Sreedevi, Ronald Rose, HRM & Services Sr. Consultant Shivasankar, TSPSC Secretary Anitha Ramachandran, Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board Chairman V.V.Srinivas Rao, University Common Board Chairman Prof. Limbadri and other officials attended the meeting.