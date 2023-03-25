Telangana: SSC exam Hall Tickets released; exams from April 3

Upon downloading the Telangana Class 10 admit card, candidates are advised to check the time and other important details.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 25th March 2023 10:31 am IST
Telangana: SSC exam Hall Tickets released; exams from April 3
Representative Image

Hyderabad: Hall tickets for those appearing for regular, private, OSSC (Oriental Secondary School Certificate) and vocational SCC exams have been released on Friday.

The Directorate of Government Examinations issued the hall tickets for the students to download from the official website.

Also Read
Telangana: Visually impaired students can now opt from 3 languages in SSC exams

As per the TS SSC timetable, the exams will begin on April 3 and end on April 13.

Candidates appearing for the Telangana board exams will be able to check and download the admit card using their roll number and other credentials.

Upon downloading the Telangana Class 10 admit card, candidates are advised to check the time and other important details.

The exams will be conducted in a single shift- from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 25th March 2023 10:31 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button