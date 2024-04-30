Telangana SSC exam results to be announced today

Hyderabad: The results of the Telangana SSC exam, which began last month and concluded in the first week of April, are all set to be released today.

The results are scheduled to be released today at 11 am.

Over 5 lakh students registered for the exams.

For the SSC exams, 5,08,385 students registered themselves, which were conducted in 2,676 centers across Telangana.

For the smooth conduct of the examinations, 2,676 chief superintendents and 2,676 departmental officers, along with 30,000 invigilators, were deployed.

To monitor the examination and curb malpractices, 144 flying squad teams were also deployed.

From where to download Telangana SSC exam results:

Once announced, the results can be downloaded from the portal of the Directorate of Government Examination (click here).

They can also be downloaded from the following websites: