Telangana SSC exam results to be declared today – Here’s how to check

Hyderabad: Telangana state education minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy and the Board School Education will release the SSC exam results today.

As per the Telangana government’s press release, “The results of the SSC Public Examination will be released by the Telangana Education Minister on June 30, 2022, at 11:30 am at Dr MCR HRD Institute, road no. 25 Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.”

List of websites to download Telangana SSC results

Apart from the official websites, bse.telangana.gov.in and bseresults.telangana.gov.in, the SSC exam results can be downloaded from the following websites

As many as 5,09,275 students registered for the SSC exams which were conducted from May 23 to June 1, 2022.

The dates of the SSC supplementary exams are likely to be announced after the declaration of the results today.

Last year, no supplementary exam was held as 5, 21, 073 candidates who have paid their SSC exam fees were declared ‘pass’ due to COVID-19.

How to check Telangana SSC results

Following are the steps to check Telangana SSC results

Visit any of the SSC exam results websites listed above after 11:30 am Enter your hall ticket number and other details The results will be displayed after clicking on the ‘submit’ button. Students are advised to take a printout of the results as it will help in taking admissions in intermediate colleges.

Recently, Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) announced results for students of inter 1st year and 2nd year. Over nine lakh students appeared for both TSBIE inter first and second-year exams conducted in May.

Indra Reddy had announced the results in which over 60 per cent of students in both second and first cleared the exam.