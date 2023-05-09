Telangana SSC exam results to be out tomorrow – Here’re websites

Hyderabad: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) of Telangana is all set to announce the results of the SSC exams tomorrow. The exams were conducted from April 3 to 13, 2023, and the results will be available on SSC Board’s official website and other websites.

This year, as many as 4,94,620 students, including 2,49,747 boys and 2,44,873 girls, applied for SSC exams. The SSC Board has taken all necessary steps to ensure that the results are error-free.

Steps to download Telangana SSC exam results

Visit the official website of the Telangana SSC Board (click here). Click on the link that says “TS SSC results.” Enter the required details like the hall ticket number. Click on submit, and the results will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a printout of the results for future reference.

Apart from the official website, students can also check their results on following websites

Students who fail to clear the exams need not worry as they can appear in advanced supplementary exams that will be conducted soon.

TSBIE released inter 1st, 2nd year results

Today, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) released the inter 1st and 2nd-year results.

According to the official data, a total of 948153 students appeared for the examination at 1473 centers. Out of these students, 482675 were of the first year and 465478 were of the second year.

A total of 297741 candidates cleared the first year exam whereas, 295550 students were successful in second year exam.

The results show that the girl students have outperformed boys yet again. As per the official announcement, 68.68 percent of girls have cleared the Inter 1st year results, while only 54.66 percent of boys could make it. Similarly, 71.57 percent of girls and 55.60 percent of boys cleared the Inter 2nd year results.